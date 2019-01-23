School blaze destroys three classrooms
Three classrooms housing 320 Grade 10 and 11 pupils at Mdantsane’s Sakhisizwe High School were destroyed by a fire believed to have been started by pupils who were smoking behind the wooden structure.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.