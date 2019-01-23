Serial rapist claims victims agreed to sex

A report compiled by a probation officer has detailed how a 31-year-old serial rapist downplayed his offences by claiming he had one-night stands with his victims.

Joseph Rasempane Mahloma, who has been found guilty of 91 charges, including rape, appeared in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg yesterday where his pre-sentencing report was read into the record.

Mahloma faces multiple life sentences for his seven-month raping spree of 14 women in Tembisa and Ivory Park in 2014. Probation officer Xoliswa Budaza told the court Mahloma claimed to have had multiple sex partners as a result of him going to entertainment spots in the townships where he met the women.

Prosecutor Leisha Surenda read the report into the record in which Mahloma said he committed the sexual acts while intoxicated. "The accused said he does not remember any of the one-night stands he had and that he never received complaints from the women he slept with of being aggressive.

"He refutes the charges of rape and said those were encounters in which he met women while out with his friends," Surenda read from the report.