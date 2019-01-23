WATCH | EFF threatens chaotic Sona if Cyril Ramaphosa doesn't 'come clean' on Bosasa

The EFF on Wednesday threatened to turn the state of the nation address (Sona) into a question-and-answer session if President Cyril Ramaphosa does not “account” for his role in the Bosasa scandal before the end of January. EFF leader Julius Malema said that if Ramaphosa does not come clean about his son's relationship with the controversial company‚ his party MPs will do to him what they did to former president Jacob Zuma.