Young teacher assaulted and robbed during Bathurst protests

Govender also said 50 protesters had been arrested on public violence charges after the road blockade on the R67 and additional violence in Nolukhanyo.

The R67 was blocked off early in the morning with burning tyres at the entrance to the Bathurst Showgrounds. Govender said initially there were about 50 residents involved in the protest, but that number grew to about 300. The blockade was a sequel to two days of protests in November last year, when Nolukhanyo residents expressed their anger over service delivery issues and against Ward 5 councillor Andile Marasi.

Public Order Police (POPS) told the protesters that as soon as the mayor had finished addressing them, they had to disperse as the protest was not legal and infrastructure was being damaged. In addition to the fires melting the tar, some protesters tore down business signage.

“The protesters refused to leave. Several attempts to disperse the crowd were made,” Govender said

She said POPS eventually resorted to dispersing the crowd using stun grenades, rubber bullets and teargas. “Approximately 50 protesters were arrested. One person was injured,” she said. - Talk of the Town