Back to school for Schweizer-Reneke teacher after labour court victory

Primary school teacher Elana Barkhuizen has won her labour court challenge against her suspension.

On Thursday, the court in Johannesburg found that her suspension by the North West education MEC Sello Lehari was flawed, as she was in the employ of the school governing board, not the department of education.

In addition, Judge Connie Prinsloo found that her suspension had been finalised without following due process.

Prinsloo said it was not necessary to suspend Barkhuizen and ruled that the suspension be lifted and Barkhuizen could return to work.

The Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke teacher was suspended after photographs that she shared to parents on WhatsApp sparked a race row.