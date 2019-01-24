Bosasa 'bribes' in one unbelievable graphic: A lot of guap exchanged hands

Agrizzi claimed that Bosasa forked out R1.8m for the ruling party's election campaign in the North West five years ago.

The department of correctional services allegedly also benefited from Bosasa. Prior to Tom Moyane's tenure as prisons chief, Agrizzi claimed the company paid the department R500,000 monthly, between 2008 and 2016. When Moyane became national commissioner for the department, Bosasa increased the bribe payments to R750,000.

Environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane dominated headlines as she was heavily implicated by Agrizzi. The former chief operating officer claimed that Mokonyane had for years received a monthly payment of R50,000. These payments were made in an unspecified time frame.

Vincent Smith, former chair of the portfolio committee on correctional services and ANC MP, was among those implicated by Agrizzi. Smith is alleged to have received a lump sum of R671,000, which he initially said was a loan.