Former EMS boss appears in court over rhino horn theft
Five men, including a former acting manager of Emergency Medical Services in Makhanda, arrested for alleged possession of two valuable horns from a single Black Rhino poached in the Great Fish River reserve, were again remanded in custody on Wednesday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.