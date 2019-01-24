News

Hefty sentences for EL criminals

By Nonsindiso Qwabe - 24 January 2019

Three criminals convicted of burglary, rape, and robbery with aggravating circumstances received hefty sentences by acting Grahamstown High Court acting judge Amelia Da Silva, sitting in East London on Wednesday.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi
What ADHD may look like in Adults
X