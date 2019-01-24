Hefty sentences for EL criminals
Three criminals convicted of burglary, rape, and robbery with aggravating circumstances received hefty sentences by acting Grahamstown High Court acting judge Amelia Da Silva, sitting in East London on Wednesday.
