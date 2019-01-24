Hlaudi Motsoeneng on SABC, ANC and his new political party: 'Hlaudi is a doer'

Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng dominated conversation on social media on Wednesday after an interview on radio 702 with Eusebius McKaiser in which Motsoeneng spoke about his Bosasa cash cow, the SABC and his new political ambitions.

And, obviously, it was filled with many entertaining moments.

Here are nine quotes from the interview.

'Lying' about his matric

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela found that the ousted SABC executive did not have a matric certificate, despite his senior position at the public broadcaster.

"I have never lied about my matric. Personally, I was looking to take the public protector on review. The legal advice from the onset, they said they said no, this issue had nothing to do with you. I never said that I got matric."

SABC legacy

"When I came to the SABC, there was no money. I put a strategy together with the team that I worked [with] including the board. I stopped the process (to retrench 800 SABC employees). I'm more than proud."