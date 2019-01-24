Mthatha streets trashed

Rocks were also used to block Owen Street while piles of rubbish lay scattered in front of KSD headquarters, the Munitata Building.

“Its getting worse now,” admitted Mampoza saying authorities were doing everything in their power to find an amicable solution.

South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) chair in KSD, Lwazi Madyibi distanced the labour union from any wrongdoing and instead accused a breakway Samwu faction of being behind the trashing of the town.

“They are just trying to tarnish our name,” he said.