Mthatha streets trashed

By Sikho Ntshobane - 24 January 2019
York Road, which is one of the busiest streets in Mthatha was littered with rubbish allegedly thrown by protesting KSD municipality workers this week.
Image: Sikho Ntshobane

King Sabata Dalindyebo municipal authorities have accused striking employees of turning several streets in Mthatha into dumping zones.

Municipal spokesperson Sonwabo Mampoza said they wake up to rubbish strewn on the streets on Wednesday and the situation continued into Thursday morning.

The Daily Dispatch identified York Road, which is the heartbeat of the economy of Mthatha, Owen Street, Durham and Leeds roads, as the four major affected streets.

Image: Sikho Ntshobane

Rocks were also used to block Owen Street while piles of rubbish lay scattered in front of KSD headquarters, the Munitata Building.

“Its getting worse now,” admitted Mampoza saying authorities were doing everything in their power to find an amicable solution.

South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) chair in KSD, Lwazi Madyibi distanced the labour union from any wrongdoing and instead accused a breakway Samwu faction of being behind the trashing of the town.

“They are just trying to tarnish our name,” he said.

