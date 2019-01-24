Mti and Jiba gave Bosasa confidential NPA documents: Agrizzi

Asked by evidence leader Paul Pretorius if Bosasa received any information relating to other cases in exchange for bribes, Agrizzi replied: "Yes, we did."

"Information would be verbal, it would be written, it would be copies of secret documentation, minutes of meetings and various other information sources.

"The information was given to Gavin Watson (Bosasa's CEO) then to my myself and sometimes, I would be there with Gavin Watson and it would handed over to me," alleged Agrizzi.

"Those documents were presumably given by the people who were within the NPA to Mti. Mti would probably give them to Watson or if I was there, or they were given to Watson and myself at the same time," he alleged.

On Tuesday last week, Agrizzi implicated former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni, alleging that she gave Bosasa executives confidential NPA documents at a meeting in 2015.

Pretorius said at the time that an affidavit by the inquiry’s lead investigator, Frank Dutton, outlined Agrizzi’s allegation that confidential NPA documents were handed to him and Watson by Myeni at the meeting.

Pretorius said the documents, which were allegedly photographed by Agrizzi and returned to Myeni at the Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria in 2015, would form part of the evidence bundle given to the inquiry.

The inquiry continues.

