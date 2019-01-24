Vegan blood boils over 'free meals for models' app

Bridget O’Neill Wolmarans said the app was “sad and disturbing”, adding: “I suppose such a ‘marketing strategy’ is indicative of our society's values, reasoning and overall state of psychological functioning.”

Garth Tavares said he often obtained discounts at restaurants in exchange for a review. “I’m worth 25% off because I blog and post a lot, but I’m not good-looking enough to be given 100% off my meal. Gross that the world has come to this,” he said.

The owner of Cape Town’s Plant vegan restaurant, Pierre Lambret, said he had rebuffed an approach from Beauty Pass. “Why would you get to eat for free cause you’re good-looking, hence have a lot of followers?” he said.

Melissa Viljoen said she would choose a restaurant “based on menu and accessibility but if others are attracted by the possibility of meeting models then so be it”.

Aragorn Eloff was angry enough to propose a boycott of Lekker Vegan. “This is part of perpetuating the very same toxic gender roles even companies like Procter & Gamble are challenging. Seriously, how on earth can anyone not see the glaring problem with this?”

Michelle Gil said this was probably a “bread and butter” move by the restaurateur. “I’m sure these owners are cringing at their tactics as much as us, but business is business and sometimes tough decisions need to be made to stay out of the red,” she said.