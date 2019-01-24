Vlakfontein Seven murder suspect 'Khoza' commits suicide

The Gauteng community safety department has confirmed that Ernest Khoza Mabaso, the man accused of murdering seven Khoza family members in Vlakfontein, committed suicide while in police custody in Cape Town.

“According to a report we received from the police, Mr Mabaso committed suicide on January 18 while he was in police custody in Cape Town,” said community safety spokesperson Ofentse Morwane on Thursday.

He said Mabaso was taken to Cape Town as part of the police investigation as they were following leads.

Mabaso’s lawyer, Makau Sekgatja, said he was told this week that his client was booked out when he wanted to consult him.

"I tried to arrange a consultation with him and was told that he was booked out. I hear from the corridors that he was taken to Cape Town," Sekgatja said.