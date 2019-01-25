Cele calls on police to hit back at criminals… and 'hit hard'

Police minister Bheki Cele has called on police to hit back at criminals and "hit hard".

Speaking to more than 10 000 police officers during the police day celebration at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga on Thursday evening, Cele said the police, like other citizens, have rights that include the right to life and protection.

"We have no business to fight on rights of these [police] members; all human rights also belong to you. If you defend our rights, your rights must be defended too.

"I just want to make one call, and the call is that we are policing in a human rights era where policing must be democratic. But that does not mean that you must die at the hands of criminals. That does not mean when the criminals hit at you, you smile at them, but you must hit hard and you hit back,” said Cele. "Remember, you do all that within the framework of the law. This department and this government, we are not undertakers, we are not here to bury you. That is why we give you tools to defend your colleagues, to defend the community and to defend yourselves.

This Saturday we are in Port Elizabeth to bury one of your colleagues… We bury one of yours who was shot and killed in action when criminals were robbing one business but I’m glad that police there had a good answer. I’m told when we bury one, they [criminals] will be burying four. I’m not calling you to be rogues and I’m not calling you to disrespect the law but I’m not calling you to surrender yourselves and hand yourselves over [into] the hands of the criminals,” said Cele.

He further warned that criminals carry "serious stuff", in terms of weapons.

"Criminals, when they are doing their silly stuff, they are not carrying brooms or feature dusters but they're carrying hard stuff. We gave you stuff to respond but I’m not going to call to you to die again, and if that’s the call I must make then let me go home,” said Cele to loud cheers from the police, who filled the western side of the Mbombela Stadium.

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole told the police that their efforts have helped the country to boost investor confidence.

"The country was having problems of cash-in-transit heists [and] you clamped [down] on it and investors came through, which is commendable. Keep up the good work,” said Sitole.