Drought a 'colossal crisis' threatening jobs, food security and food prices

More than 30,000 jobs have been lost in the agricultural sector since January 2018 as a result of persistent drought, Agri SA said on Friday.

Food and water scarcity posed a risk to sociopolitical stability in the country and a collective effort was required to prevent a national disaster, the federation said.

Emergency meetings would be held in the next two weeks on how best to help farmers and employees in drought-stricken areas.

Agri SA said it was already in discussions with, among others, the government, financial institutions and businesses.

A survey with Agri SA members was conducted in December last year to accurately assess the effect of the drought on farming and job creation.