Mthatha airport closed for commercial flights

The South African Civil Aviation Authority has stopped all commercial flights from taking off and landing at Mthatha airport. This is until the transport department, through its implementing agent ACSA, attends to defects identified when SACAA conducted an assessment last month. Among the non-compliant issues detected at the airport, the Dispatch has learnt, are: The aerodrome, which handles flight operations, is not up to required international standards; The airport’s computer technology has ...