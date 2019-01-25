Schweizer-Reneke teacher faces another probe

The teacher who took a photograph allegedly depicting racial segregation at a Schweizer-Reneke primary school on the first day of school earlier this month is facing another inquiry.

This comes a day after winning her Labour Court challenge against her suspension by the North West education department.

Trade union Solidarity disclosed on Friday that Elana Barkhuizen had been called to account to the South African Council for Educators (Sace).

“Sace is now doing an inquiry over alleged unprofessional conduct into Elana. She must appear before the ethical committee today. Solidarity stands by her. Leave her alone now, please,” Dirk Hermann, the union’s chief executive, tweeted.

On Thursday, the Labour Court in Johannesburg ruled in favour of Barkhuizen, stating her suspension was irregular.

Judge Connie Prinsloo lifted her suspension and ruled Barkhuizen should return to work on Friday.

Barkhuizen hit international headlines when photographs she took of black and white Grade R pupils, sitting at separate desks on their first day at Laërskool Schweizer-Reneke in a fellow teacher’s classroom, went viral on social media.

Within hours of the photographs making their way on to social media, North West education MEC Sello Lehari announced her suspension with immediate effect and the establishment of a task team to investigate the incident.

After the Labour Court ruling on Thursday, Barkhuizen asked for a few days’ leave, which the Laërskool Schweizer-Reneke school governing body (SGB) granted.

Despite the court lifting Barkhuizen’s suspension, SGB chairperson Jozeph du Plessis said on Thursday the SGB was “busy with its own investigation and will discuss it with Mrs Barkhuizen and her representatives soon”.