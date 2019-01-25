Search for girl, 10, called off
Community reeling after clothing found next to blood-stained tree trunk
A massive three-day search-and-rescue operation for a missing 10-year-old East London girl has been called off after the grade 3 pupil’s clothes and flip-flop were found next to a blood-stained tree trunk on Friday.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.