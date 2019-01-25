News

Search for girl, 10, called off

Community reeling after clothing found next to blood-stained tree trunk

PREMIUM
By Malibongwe Dayimani - 25 January 2019

A massive three-day search-and-rescue operation for a missing 10-year-old East London girl has been called off after the grade 3 pupil’s clothes and flip-flop were found next to a blood-stained tree trunk on Friday.

