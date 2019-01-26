New Turnbull Park student facility good news for some
Plans are afoot to turn the Turnbull Park precinct in East London, which is currently derelict and over-run by vagrants, into a state-of-the-art student accommodation facility. Transnet SOC Ltd, which owns the building in Arcadia, has entered into a long-term development lease with BBBEE company, Grand Select 150 (Pty) Ltd, which is set to develop the precinct as student accommodation.
