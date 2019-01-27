News

Watson ‘blamed brother-in-law for Mti bribe leaks’

Agrizzi tells inquiry CEO held relative responsible

PREMIUM
By Angela Daniels - 27 January 2019

Gavin Watson allegedly blamed his brother-in-law, prominent Port Elizabeth businessman Mark Taverner, for not taking the necessary precautions in covering up bribes to former Bay security head Linda Mti – and the subsequent Special Investigations Unit probe into his company Bosasa.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

School fight leaves learner knocked out
The 2020 Candidate That No One Has Heard Of | All In | MSNBC
X