Jacob Zuma took R300k a month to do what Bosasa wanted: Angelo Agrizzi

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has detailed how then-president Jacob Zuma allegedly accepted regular monthly payments of R300,000 to do the company's bidding.

Zuma is alleged to have used his influence to help effect legislative changes and cripple investigations into the controversial company.

Agrizzi, who was testifying at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on Monday, described how Bosasa was approached by Falcon Oil and Gas in relation to the Karoo fracking transaction in the Northern Cape.

"They brought the opportunity to Bosasa. What they were looking for was a facilitation management company. I, at that stage, knew that the reason why they brought the transaction to us was because [Bosasa CEO] Gavin Watson had a close relationship with Dudu Myeni. That was a critical point for us," Agrizzi said.