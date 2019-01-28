Justice at last for former Dispatch reporter
It has taken some 15 years for former Daily Dispatch journalist Bonisile Ndaliso to get justice after Frere Hospital caused him years of agony when it left a piece of metal in his knee after an operation. The East London high court has found the health department liable for the damages he suffered as a result of Frere’s negligence.
