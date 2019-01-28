Mthatha Airport loses permission for even smaller Airlink planes to land

Grounded Mthatha Airport’s fortunes rose and fell on Sunday like a plane flying in turbulent skies. According to correspondence seen by the Daily Dispatch the industry regulator, the SA Civil Aviation Authority, at 3pm gave SA Airlink permission to fly its smaller British Aerospace Jetstream 41 aircraft into the airfield, only to be informed later that not even smaller planes would be allowed to land at the upgraded airport.