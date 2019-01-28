Pope says priest celibacy not 'optional'

Pope Francis said on Monday celibacy for priests was a "gift to the Church" and not "optional", nixing the prospect of married men being ordained.

"Personally I think that celibacy is a gift to the Church," the pope told journalists aboard his plane returning to the Vatican from Panama.

"Secondly, I don't think optional celibacy should be allowed. No," he said.

The pope nevertheless conceded "some possibilities for far flung places", such as Pacific islands or the Amazon where "there is a pastoral necessity".

"This is something being discussed by theologians, it's not my decision," he said.

The Argentine pontiff has repeatedly said there is no doctrinal prohibition on married men becoming priests, and therefore the discipline could be changed.