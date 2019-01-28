Selborne College pupils suspended
Education MEC Mlungisi Mvoko has suspended all the Selborne schoolboys allegedly involved in assaulting a peer in the schoolyard on Friday. It follows an image posted by Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya on his Facebook page of his grade 10 nephew, 15, with a torn lip. He claimed there had been a racial tone to the incident and that the 15 boys who beat his nephew were white.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.