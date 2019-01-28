Selborne College pupils suspended

Education MEC Mlungisi Mvoko has suspended all the Selborne schoolboys allegedly involved in assaulting a peer in the schoolyard on Friday. It follows an image posted by Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya on his Facebook page of his grade 10 nephew, 15, with a torn lip. He claimed there had been a racial tone to the incident and that the 15 boys who beat his nephew were white.