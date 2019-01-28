WATCH | This is what politicians got up to during registration weekend
Politicians pulled out all the stops during voter registration weekend to interact with people and encourage them to put pen to paper in the 2019 general elections.
Registration venues were open on Saturday and Sunday, from 8pm to 5pm.
The upcoming elections will be the sixth since the dawn of democracy in 1994.
Here is how politicians used the weekend to electioneer.
Saturday
EFF
The EFF urged people to vote for the party, promising “economic freedom in our lifetime”.
EFF Leadership led by CIC @Julius_S_Malema at Madibeng Wonderkop encouraging young and old to register to vote.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 26, 2019
You are the change, your vote counts. You still have tomorrow.
Let's do it again tomorrow and go out and #RegisterToVoteEFF pic.twitter.com/7n7IdR5HDc
ANC
With the slogan #GrowSouthAfrica, the ruling party made its way to North-West University.
Registering first time voters, UNW, Mafikeng #RegisterToVoteANC #GrowSouthAfrica @MYANC pic.twitter.com/eEzJSg5fnz— ANC North West (@anc_dip) January 26, 2019
DA
Party supporters welcomed their leader, Mmusi Maimane, with song.
Goose bumps moment! ?— #RegisterToVoteDA (@Our_DA) January 26, 2019
WATCH: Leader, @MmusiMaimane,
receiving a rousing reception at Parow Call Centre .
This is the kind of love that builds #OneSAforAll. #RegisterToVoteDA pic.twitter.com/ewlc96dcT2
FF+
The party took to Twitter to remind voters to register.
Wees deel van die groeiende alternatief en #SlaanTerugSA, #2019NouOfNooit— VRYHEIDSFRONT PLUS / FREEDOM FRONT PLUS (@VFPlus) January 26, 2019
►Sluit aan: https://t.co/FHm1aFBlhg pic.twitter.com/IFLVXWysj5
Sunday
EFF
Voting Stations are still open until 17h00.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 27, 2019
Make sure you go and #RegisterToVoteEFF pic.twitter.com/aqt5Xs6CAm
ANC
REGISTRATION WEEKEND— #GrowSouthAfrica #RegisterToVoteANC (@MYANC) January 27, 2019
President of the ANC @WomensLeagueHQ Comrade Bathabile Dlhamini at UKZN Pietermaritzburg. #RegisteredToVoteANC #GrowSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/jrdkz4uusb
DA
We will never be complacent.— #RegisterToVoteDA (@Our_DA) January 27, 2019
We will work hard to demonstrate that we are the only party that can truly build #OneSAforAll.
Thank you to every single South African that came out to #RegisterToVoteDA
Change is coming to Gauteng!https://t.co/jrijgA0lAW
FF+
"Die Vryheidsfront Plus wil sien dat die koers wat die land moet inneem een is waar daar wedersydse #respek vir mekaar se verskille is, waar daar #voorspoed, #vrede en #veiligheid vir almal geskep sal word." - @GroenewaldPJ— VRYHEIDSFRONT PLUS / FREEDOM FRONT PLUS (@VFPlus) January 27, 2019
► https://t.co/yM0O7gpSny pic.twitter.com/MAgCVSx2Ck