News

WATCH | This is what politicians got up to during registration weekend

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 28 January 2019
Politicians were out in full force at the weekend, encouraging citizens to register to vote.
Politicians were out in full force at the weekend, encouraging citizens to register to vote.
Image: Niyazz/Shutterstock via The Conversation

Politicians pulled out all the stops during voter registration weekend to interact with people and encourage them to put pen to paper in the 2019 general elections.

Registration venues were open on Saturday and Sunday, from 8pm to 5pm.

The upcoming elections will be the sixth since the dawn of democracy in 1994. 

Here is how politicians used the weekend to electioneer. 

Saturday

EFF

The EFF urged people to vote for the party, promising “economic freedom in our lifetime”.

ANC

With the slogan #GrowSouthAfrica, the ruling party made its way to North-West University. 

DA

Party supporters welcomed their leader, Mmusi Maimane, with song.

FF+

The party took to Twitter to remind voters to register.

Sunday 

 

EFF

ANC

DA

FF+

 

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Massive fire consumes Lion’s Head
School fight leaves learner knocked out
X