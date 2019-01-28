WATCH | This is what politicians got up to during registration weekend

Politicians pulled out all the stops during voter registration weekend to interact with people and encourage them to put pen to paper in the 2019 general elections.

Registration venues were open on Saturday and Sunday, from 8pm to 5pm.

The upcoming elections will be the sixth since the dawn of democracy in 1994.

Here is how politicians used the weekend to electioneer.

Saturday

EFF

The EFF urged people to vote for the party, promising “economic freedom in our lifetime”.