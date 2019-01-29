BCM’s irregular spend accumulates to R2.6bn
Municipality regresses to qualified audit while deviation probed
The Buffalo City Metro’s accumulative irregular expenditure has ballooned to R2.6bn, leading to the municipality regressing to a qualified audit opinion for the year ending June 2018. Part of this irregular spend is the R174,800 BCM paid to auditors SizweNtsalubaGobodo for stocktaking without proper approval.
