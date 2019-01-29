BCM’s irregular spend accumulates to R2.6bn

Municipality regresses to qualified audit while deviation probed

PREMIUM

The Buffalo City Metro’s accumulative irregular expenditure has ballooned to R2.6bn, leading to the municipality regressing to a qualified audit opinion for the year ending June 2018. Part of this irregular spend is the R174,800 BCM paid to auditors SizweNtsalubaGobodo for stocktaking without proper approval.