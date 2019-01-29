Can Apple make more than just iPhones?
Some think the tech giant’s glory days are over as it re-invents itself producing streaming content and focuses on gadgets and apps
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.