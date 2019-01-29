CanAgrizziTellMe trends as the former Bosasa boss spills more beans

#CanAgrizziTellMe trended on Twitter as the former Bosasa COO made more allegations and implicated more government officials in his testimony at the Zondo commission on Monday.



Agrizzi's name has now become synonymous on social media with dropping bombshells and exposing allegedly corrupt government officials.



In the first day of this week's testimony, Agrizzi alleged that former SAA chair Dudu Myeni and former president Jacob Zuma received monthly payments of R300,000 from Bosasa.



Agrizzi also vaguely implicated journalists who were allegedly receiving payments from Bosasa, after the company's spokesperson Papa Leshabane allegedly asked for a R30,000 monthly budget to pay off journalists.



#CanAgrizziTellMe took a lighter twist to the allegations made by Agrizzi, with many asking Agrizzi to tell them about anything other than state capture allegations.