Coligny killers deserve life sentences, says ex-mayor and spiritual leader

A spiritual leader testified during the sentencing proceedings of two farm workers convicted of the murder of a Coligny teenager in the North West High Court that the two men deserved life sentences.

David Celo, also a former mayor of the town, was the second state witness to call on the court to sentence the men to life imprisonment.

"My humble request is for the court to give the accused life sentences and to teach a lesson that if someone commits such a crime, they should be punished," said Celo on Tuesday.

On Monday, Stanley Mnyakama was the first state witness to ask for life imprisonment.