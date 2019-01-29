FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile sentenced to three years' house arrest

#FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile has escaped jail time.

On Monday, Khanyile was sentenced to three years' house arrest and ordered to submit himself to rehabilitation programmes.

Dressed in a Steve Biko t-shirt and a camouflage jacket, Khanyile faced magistrate Siphiwe Hlope as he handed down sentence in the Durban Magistrate's Court.

Khanyile was convicted on charges of public violence‚ failing to comply with a police instruction and possession of a dangerous weapon in August last year.

Hlope also ordered Khanyile to pay a R5,000 fine or serve a three-year prison sentence, suspended for five years.

He was also instructed by the court to do community service every month and refrain from taking intoxicating substances.

Hlope told the court, packed with Khanyile’s supporters and the media, that he was a "proper case for correctional supervision".