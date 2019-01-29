Gerrie Nel and Barry Roux team up to defend Coligny killers
And while the heavyweights insist the pair are innocent, a local principal tells court they should be put away for life
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.