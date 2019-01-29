Jackson family furious over sexual abuse claims

Michael Jackson’s family lashed out on Monday against a new documentary renewing focus on allegations the singer sexually abused young boys, calling the subsequent social media outrage a public lynching.

Dubbing the late King of Pop an easy target, the Jackson family said they were furious over the bombshell Leaving Neverland exposé that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday.

The family noted that prior to his death in 2009, Jackson had faced a lengthy investigation, including a raid on his Neverland Ranch in California and a criminal trial concerning another teenager, in which he was acquitted.

“Michael always turned the other cheek, and we have always turned the other cheek when people have gone after members of our family – that is the Jackson way,” the statement said.

“But we can’t just stand by while this public lynching goes on, and the vulture tweeters and others who never met Michael go after him.”

The new four-hour documentary reportedly included graphic testimony from accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck, leaving Sundance viewers shellshocked.

The two men, who are now in their 30s, allege Jackson sexually abused them when they were seven and 10. – AFP