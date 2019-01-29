Linda Mti paid R65‚000 a month by Bosasa – Agrizzi

Former prisons boss Linda Mti, who was briefly the head of security for Nelson Mandela Bay, allegedly received up to R65‚000 a month over a period of several years from Bosasa after he resigned from the department of correctional services.

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi told the state capture inquiry on Tuesday he was personally aware of between 25 and 30 payments that were allegedly made to Mti between 2006 and 2016‚ when he resigned from Bosasa.

Agrizzi said Bosasa also paid Mti’s travel costs‚ arranged holidays for him and his family‚ arranged flights and paid for his children’s education.

He spent most of his testimony on Tuesday detailing how Bosasa bribed senior correctional services officials to secure lucrative contracts and undermine anybody who stood in its way.