Listeriosis case moves ahead
53 Eastern Cape claimants join class action over disease surge
Blossom Booi, of Port Elizabeth, prematurely conceived her baby at 29 weeks after contracting listeriosis last year. The struggling mother of four is one of 53 Eastern Cape claimants in an unprecedented class action lawsuit in the food industry. The suit has been filed by Richard Spoor Attorneys, and Spoor says that so far 150 claimants have come forward nationally.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.