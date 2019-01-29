Listeriosis case moves ahead

53 Eastern Cape claimants join class action over disease surge

Blossom Booi, of Port Elizabeth, prematurely conceived her baby at 29 weeks after contracting listeriosis last year. The struggling mother of four is one of 53 Eastern Cape claimants in an unprecedented class action lawsuit in the food industry. The suit has been filed by Richard Spoor Attorneys, and Spoor says that so far 150 claimants have come forward nationally.