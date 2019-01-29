Please‚ your royal highness‚ pay me my money.

That's the plea from a world-renowned wood craftsman who is struggling to recover R111‚000 for luxury thrones he made for Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and his wives more than four years ago.

Despite a legal bid to recover the money he is owed‚ Kuber Eadhev Singh's demands have fallen on deaf ears as numerous telephone calls and statements sent to the king's office in Nongoma have been ignored.

Singh‚ 78‚ from KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal‚ who has carved gifts for the British royal family and US presidents‚ has attempted to recover the money owed to him for two thrones‚ a table for the royal stick‚ a podium for the Zulu monarch‚ a throne for each of his seven wives‚ 10 tables on which the queens could put their handbags and three tea trays.

So fed up was Singh that in 2017 he served the king's office with summons demanding payment for the furniture he had made for the Zulu royal family‚ but it was also ignored.

In the summons‚ Singh said he was approached in March 2014 at his firm‚ Woodfurn Furniture Manufacturers‚ by the king's aide‚ Nhlamvuyelanga Sithole‚ who brought with him as a sample an armchair that he said belonged to the Zulu king.

Sithole asked him to manufacture two chairs matching the upholstery and colour of the sample and also asked for seven chairs‚ a podium and 10 tables.

Singh quoted Sithole‚ who used to come to his factory several times a week to monitor progress‚ R160‚000 for the job but with a R48‚763 discount provided payment was made within 30 days of receipt of the goods.