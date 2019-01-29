Police seek 3 missing King William's Town teenagers

King William's Town police are seeking public assistance in tracing three teenagers who went missing two weeks ago.

Yamkela Titimani, 17, and Samkelo Gulwa, 18, both from Lieveldt Location outside King William’s Town were last seen on January 15, walking towards Gasela High School.

They never returned home. SAPS spokeswoman Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said preliminary investigations done by the police have yielded no results that can help locate the teens.

“Anyone who can shed light on their disappearance can contact Detective Sergeant Phumeza Mhlambiso-Jan of the King William's Town Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences [unit],” she said.

In a separate incident, Sanele Nkala, also 18, was reported missing on January 11. She was last seen leaving her home in Ilitha Township for school and never returned. Mawisa said it was alleged that she never reached school.

“An investigation was done. On the day of her disappearance she was wearing a black leather jacket, navy [jeans] and a navy cap,” Mawisa said.

She said anyone with some information on Nkala’s whereabouts can contact Detective Constable Nomveliso Naki of Ndevana SAPS.