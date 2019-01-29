SABC blames 'technical glitch' for salary drama but Twitter is not buying it
The SABC has pinned the blame for employees not getting their salaries on a 'technical glitch' on the part of a financial institution, insisting that staff will get paid today.
TimesLIVE reported that employees confirmed that they had not received their salaries.
Staff said that management had told them there was a glitch and they would be paid.
On social media, many did not buy the explanation for the 'hold-up.'
The hashtag #SABCSalaries immediately shot up the trends list on Twitter with some offering sympathy for employees while others said they did not believe the 'financial glitch' response.
When you have a smallernyana idea of how the banking system works and others are busy saying it's a technical glitch.— Ntokozo Khanyile ?? (@ntokozongwane1) January 29, 2019
A glitch drowning in a river of lies#SABCsalaries pic.twitter.com/KlBqMnTjUa
#SABCsalaries the SABC is reporting that SABC staff have not yet been paid.... ? pic.twitter.com/3C5SMGcNdY— G.S Maku (@gopolang6) January 29, 2019
I'm waiting for Hlaudi to say that during his time at the SABC no 'technical glitches' were experienced cause he left money in the bank ? #SABCsalaries— Teboho (@justteboho) January 29, 2019
SABC CFO tried to make EFT to pay salaries & the bank replied "Insufficient Funds."#SABCsalaries pic.twitter.com/yKwvEy3grY— Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) January 29, 2019
i feel bad for not paying my TV licence??♀️??♀️ #SABCsalaries— ??Jean M (@Kone_Maraba) January 29, 2019
Le gore who gets paid on the 29th? Out here being extra with weird pay days!!! #SABCsalaries pic.twitter.com/BumyInLvkM— Blacq Verity (@SasKwiin) January 29, 2019