SABC blames 'technical glitch' for salary drama but Twitter is not buying it

By Jessica Levitt - 29 January 2019
SABC has pinned the blame on a financial institution.
Image: Waldo Swiegers. (C) Sunday Times.

The SABC has pinned the blame for employees not getting their salaries on a 'technical glitch' on the part of a financial institution, insisting that staff will get paid today.

TimesLIVE reported that employees confirmed that they had not received their salaries. 

Staff said that management had told them there was a glitch and they would be paid.

On social media, many did not buy the explanation for the 'hold-up.'

The hashtag #SABCSalaries immediately shot up the trends list on Twitter with some offering sympathy for employees while others said they did not believe the 'financial glitch' response.

