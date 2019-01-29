SIU will look at possible further investigations into Bosasa after Agrizzi bombshells
The Special Investigating Unity (SIU) will look at possible further investigations into Bosasa’s contracts with the department of correctional services‚ following testimony given at the state capture inquiry.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.