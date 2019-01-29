Two Gonubie men in court over drugs and suspected stolen property
Two suspects arrested for drug dealing and being in possession of suspected stolen property in Gonubie are due to appear before the East London Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala said the two men, aged 33 and 35, were nabbed on Sunday afternoon. “The East London K9 [unit] got information on dealing in drugs and suspected stolen property [in Gonubie] and the members acted on the information with a search warrant.
