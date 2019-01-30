Cele vows to put boot into crime
Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole have promised a shake-up in provincial policing after scores of residents voiced their daily struggles with crime on Tuesday afternoon. The two visited taxi ranks in Mdantsane and the East London CBD and Gompo where more than a thousand residents shared their concerns.
