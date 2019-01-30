Cellphone records put poaching accused on the spot in high court
Cellphone records suggest that three accused in 13 Eastern Cape rhino poaching cases were also in the vicinity of other rhino poaching incidents both in and out of the province, the Grahamstown high court heard on Tuesday.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.