Courts convict 1,357 abusers of women and children over six months in 2018

A total of 1,357 people accused of committing crimes against women and children were convicted between July 1 and December 31 2018, the police said on Wednesday.

Col Brenda Muridili said a total of 371 life sentences were meted out by the courts and over 4,629 years of imprisonment were issued for the 838 cases.

Among those arrested were six serial rapists who were convicted to a combined 17 life sentences and an additional 800 years behind bars.

One suspect convicted of 52 counts of rape, kidnapping and assault was imprisoned to 15 life sentences and 105 years behind bars.

Hailing the police officers' efforts, Muridili said: "The family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) investigations units around the country consist of dedicated members who go beyond the call of duty to ensure that the survivors of these heinous crimes – rape, murder and child pornography – are treated with the utmost care and respect to avoid secondary victimisation."

Some of the cases against serial rapists that made headlines in 2018 include that of taxi driver Lebogang Gift Mokoena.

He was said to be behind the abduction, rape and robbing of female taxi commuters in Gauteng.

Mokoena was sentenced to 13 life sentences and 340 years in prison.