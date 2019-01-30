Jacob Zuma hits back at Cyril Ramaphosa for 'nine wasted years' jibe

Former president Jacob Zuma on Tuesday hit back at his successor President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ saying suggestions that his term in office was "nine wasted years" were not true. Ramaphosa was quoted last week in Davos as having spoken about "nine wasted years" under Zuma. He was addressing potential investors.