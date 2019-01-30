Lightning strike kills Elliotdale man
Elliotdale police have opened an inquest docket after a 44-year-old man was struck by lightning on Tuesday evening in Ncihana Village. The man died at the scene. Police spokesman Captain Jackson Manatha said the incident happened after 7pm. "The identity of the deceased is being withheld until all family relatives are officially informed of his death.
