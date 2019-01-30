Mzansi responds after JZ claps back at Ramaphosa over 'nine years' shade

Jacob Zuma is using his Twitter account to respond to reports, comments and insults about him.

On Tuesday he took to the social media platform to lambaste President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent comments that the former president's term in office was "nine wasted years".

Zuma posted a link to a lengthy reply in which he listed his successes, including his record on fighting HIV/AIDS, an increase in the number of social grant recipients and the introduction of free tertiary education for poor students.