Soft porn teacher identified and suspended
Further investigations will be conducted by the Eastern Cape department of education after a Dutywa high school teacher was positively identified as the person who allegedly sent a video to pupils of himself naked and performing lewd acts. The unidentified teacher from Mdeni Senior Secondary school was officially placed on suspension on Tuesday morning after the video allegedly sent to some of his pupils, made its way to various social media sites on the weekend.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.