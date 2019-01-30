News

Soft porn teacher identified and suspended

By Asanda Nini - 30 January 2019

Further investigations will be conducted by the Eastern Cape department of education after a Dutywa high school teacher was positively identified as the person who allegedly sent a video to pupils of himself naked and performing lewd acts. The unidentified teacher from Mdeni Senior Secondary school was officially placed on suspension on Tuesday morning after the video allegedly sent to some of his pupils, made its way to various social media sites on the weekend.

