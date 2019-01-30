News

Students vow to continue with protest for NSFAS

By Martin Jones - 30 January 2019

Some of the 6,500 students who did not receive funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) in East London have been protesting since last week, demanding to also benefit from the government scheme.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Agrizzi changes his story regarding Sunday Times comment
Business Day TV: What the inquiry into the PIC has discovered
X