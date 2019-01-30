Trying to fix the world one child at a time
They were part of a crowd of thousands of participants, but to a young East London boy a group of seven Round Tablers are heroes without capes.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.