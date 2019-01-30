WATCH LIVE | Former Bosasa CFO who took 'cash vault' video testifies at state capture inquiry

Former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries van Tonder will continue testifying at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday, picking up where his ex-colleague Angelo Agrizzi left off.

Van Tonder took the stand for a short while on Tuesday afternoon, describing the deterioration of his relationship with Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.

Van Tonder’s 22-page affidavit is expected to detail how he, on behalf of the company, allegedly misrepresented the company’s finances during an investigation by the South African Revenue Services (Sars) in 2015.

He also briefly told the commission about how he took the now infamous video of Watson inside a walk-in vault on the company’s premises, packing money into security bags as bribes for government officials.